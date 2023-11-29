Wednesday, November 29, 2023

GID Faces Challenge to Curb Irregular Migration

By: Alieu Jallow

Chief Superintendent Modou Lamin Sanyang, speaking on behalf of Deputy Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department, Madam Hulay Jallow, underscored the challenges faced by the Gambia Immigration Department in trying to curb irregular migration. This comes following the discovery of several sea routes through the Canary Islands of the Kingdom of Spain.

Recently, the trend has shifted from the Sahara desert through Niger, Mali to Libya or Tunisia, to the influx of wooden boats taking off from the Gambia’s coastlines of Kartong, Tanji, Gunjur, and Bakau, heading towards the Canary Islands and then to Spain. This shift has claimed and continues to claim lives of members of society, placing a significant burden on immigration in monitoring people’s movement.

Chief Superintendent Modou Lamin Sanyang called for collaboration to enhance national security, emphasizing the importance of collective partnership to protect Gambian borders and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and non-citizens.

“GID is challenged with social menaces such as irregular migration, which continuously claims the lives of our country’s citizens. This is in addition to the statutory mandate given to GID to monitor and control the movement of people within our country.”

Chief Superintendent Sanyang expressed assurance of their firm commitment to the shared vision with partners to enhance accountability and transparency within the security sector in migration, border management, and the movement of people.

“We are committed to a security framework that not only safeguards our citizens but does so with utmost respect for human rights and gender equality.”

According to the latest report from the Spanish interior minister, the archipelago received 23,537 migrants between January 1st to October 15th, almost 80% more than over the same period last year. During the first two weeks of October, 8,561 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa arrived in Spain, according to Spanish media, marking the highest numbers since a previous migration crisis in 2006.

The International Organization for Migration has reported over 630 people who lost their lives, including sixteen children among the deaths.

In light of this, Chief Superintendent Sanyang emphasizes that GID aims to create a robust system that not only secures borders effectively but also addresses challenges posed by irregular migration and smuggling activities.

