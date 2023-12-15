‘I felt I have grown considerably as a person’: Yankuba Minteh tells TFN after historic UCL goal

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambia’s teenage attacking sensation, who is also the youngest ever Gambian player to play in the Champions League, has told The Fatu Network that he feels he has grown and developed as a footballer, and that he is looking forward to having a memorable Africa Cup of Nations with The Gambia after his impressive performance and historic goal for Feyenoord on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, the teenage sensation said his goal in the Champions League means a lot to him, becoming the second Gambian to score in the competition He added his game has grown at Feyenoord.

“This goal means a lot to me as it is my first goal in the Champions League, and not many Gambians have done it. I know this goal means a lot to Gambian football fans. I scored the goal, but I believe it was for them.

“I feel that I have grown considerably as a person and I have developed many aspects of my game at Feyenoord,” he said.

Yankuba is currently playing impressively for the Dutch team Feyenoord. He is expected to represent The Gambia in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next month. Tom Saintfiet is expected to rely on the youngster’s speed and trickery to create havoc in the opponents’ final third.

Yankuba, knowing the expectations on him ahead of the continent’s biggest football stage, said he is calm currently and confident that he will deliver the goods at AFCON together with the rest of the squad.

“I am calm about everything at the moment. This AFCON will be my first-ever major international tournament, and I am looking forward to being part of it and representing my beloved country.

“I think we have so many good players in the national team presently, which gives me hope that we will do our best to achieve something for The Gambia. It won’t be easy, but I have a strong belief in my deals and my teammate’s abilities,” he told The Fatu Network.

He told TFN that playing at Feyenoord has shaped his development in football due to the level of competition he is playing.