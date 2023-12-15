Fortune faces Greater Tomorrow in derby cracker

- Advertisement -

Fortune Football Club will play away this afternoon in Brikama against struggling Greater Tomorrow in what is expected to be a thrilling West Coast Derby in The Gambia Football Federation Division One League.

The two teams are in different positions in the league. Fortune is sitting in the top four, while Greater Tomorrow, just like last season, is struggling at the bottom three.

However, this game does not recognize league standings as the two teams renew regional rivalry and battle for supremacy in the West Coast Region.

Greater Tomorrow started the league brightly with a win in the opening game but has since been struggling to win games. Last week, they were trashed by Falcons 3-0 at the Serre Kunda East Mini-stadium.

Meanwhile, Fortune Football Club seems to have found its footing in the league once more with back-to-back wins in the last two games. The Petroleum Boys won all their three matches played at the Brikama Mini-stadium this season.

The game promises to be a cracker with so much at stake for the two teams.

In the other game today, Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko, will host the Falcons. Both teams won their last games, designing this encounter to be a nail-biting contest.

At Serre Kunda East, Samager will face inform Marimoo side. Marimoo have won their last four games, putting pressure on Champions Real de Banjul. A win for Marimoo Pakfood today will put them on the same point as Real de Banjul.

In Banjul today, records league champions, Wallidan will welcome Bombada FC at the KG5 Mini-stadium. Wallidan will hope to redeem their derby defeat against Real de Banjul last week against the Brikama-based Bombada Football Club.