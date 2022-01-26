Hundreds Gather In Burkina Faso’s Capital To Support Military Coup

Military leaders on Monday detained Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, later announcing they had ousted the leader, dissolved the government and suspended the constitution.

“I came here this morning to support the putsch. We expect the military to deal with the corruption in the country”, said one of hundreds of people gathered in Nation Square, Ouagadougou, on Tuesday.

As the crowds waved flags and sounded vuvuzela horns, some hoped the new leaders would tackle security concerns including jihadi attacks which have killed millions in the country. “We are tired of this situation. We are tired of crying, we are tired of always suffering because our brothers are killed”, said another.

The West African country is now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR), the name of a junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Source: France24

