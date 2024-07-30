Humble Beginnings to National Leadership: Conversation with Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie (Part 1)

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Politics is often a divisive topic, with much focus on ideologies and less on the individuals behind them. In a candid interview, The Gambia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, shares insights into his personal life, background, and journey into politics.

Early Life and Education

Bakary Badjie describes himself as a “normal, regular guy.” Born in Serrekunda and raised in Ebo Town, he reflects on his humble beginnings. His father worked at the port, while his mother was involved in business at the market. This modest upbringing shaped his early years, filled with the typical struggles of an average Gambian family. “I was born to a dad who was working at the port and a mom who was a normal woman in the trade, the business working at the market.”

Badjie’s educational journey began at SDA in New Jeshwang, followed by Tallinding Primary School. He then attended Saint Augustine’s Junior School, commonly known as Pajaw, before moving on to Nusrat. After completing grade 12 in 2001, he pursued A-level law at GTTI, the only institution offering law studies at the time. His academic pursuits continued at the Management Development Institute, followed by a higher diploma in youth and development work at the University of Ghana. “I went to school at SDA, Tallinding Primary, Saint Augustine’s, Nusrat, and then to GTTI where I did A-level law. Later, I continued my studies at the Management Development Institute and the University of Ghana.”

Professional Beginnings

Badjie’s professional journey began with voluntary work at NAYCO (National Association of Youth & and Children’s Organisations), eventually becoming a staff member. He later joined the Child Protection Alliance, marking the start of his professional career. His involvement in the National Youth Council and as a nominated youth counselor in KMC provided him with early exposure to governance and politics. “I started voluntary work with NAYCO and later on I was made a staff. I worked there for two years and moved on to the Child Protection Alliance.”

School Days and Challenges

Reflecting on his school days, Badjie describes them as a bittersweet experience. Growing up in a struggling family, he had to fend for himself from an early age. His father introduced him to crafting, which he used to supplement his educational expenses. Despite the challenges, including riding a bicycle from Ebo Town to Bundung for high school, Badjie’s determination and support from others helped him succeed. “I had to fend for myself at a particular time in life. I started work when I was in Grade 8, crafting and selling items at the market to support my education.”

Path to Politics

Badjie’s political journey began with his role as chairperson of the youth committee in KM, where he represented the youth in the local government. This exposure to governance and politics sparked his interest. After serving in the NGO sector and civil society, he was encouraged by young people to contest for the KMC election in 2018. Though he lost, this experience set the stage for his future political career. Two years later, he was appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports. “When the local government election came, those same groups reached out to me and said, ‘We want you to come and contest for the KMC election in 2018.”

Balancing Politics and Personal Life

When asked about his feelings towards politics, Badjie admits it is a mix of love and sacrifice. He acknowledges the challenges, including public scrutiny and insults, but finds satisfaction in the positive impact he can make. The transformation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports under his leadership is a testament to his dedication and teamwork. “There are instances where you regret getting into politics and then ask yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ But if you look at the amount of work that one is able to do, the impact that you’re able to make in people’s lives and in communities, you are satisfied.”

Future Aspirations

Despite the occasional thoughts of quitting, Badjie remains committed to public service. He believes that being in government allows him to make a more significant impact compared to working in civil society. His journey from a humble background to a ministerial position exemplifies his resilience and dedication to serving his country. “Even if I’m going to choose today, getting back to the civil society or in public service, I will stay in the public service because I think that’s where you can make more impact.”

Minister Bakary Badjie shares his experiences and perspectives on his journey through education, professional life, and politics. His reflections provide a window into the challenges and motivations that have shaped his career and public service.