Independence Stadium: Football Takes Precedence as Athletics Track Renovation Takes Back Seat

By Zackline Colley

The ongoing renovations at The Gambia’s Independence Stadium are in their second phase. However, the crucial refurbishment of the athletics track remains pending. Athletes like Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara continue to gain international recognition while training outside The Gambia due to the inadequate local facilities.

In a recent interview, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie confirmed that the track renovation, which is estimated to cost at least 50 million dalasis, is not included in the current phase of the project.

“The focus now is on getting our football matches back home. Once we’re done with that, and depending on the availability of funds, we’ll be able to work on the track,” Badjie said.

He highlighted that the exclusion of track renovation and floodlight installation is mainly due to budget constraints.

“These are expensive capital projects. The ministry, along with the government, is struggling to find other funding sources to continue our work.

“There’s a commitment from the government to deliver on all renovation aspects, but resources dictate our priorities,” he added.

As Gambia’s top athletes, including Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara, compete at the Paris Olympic Games, the need for a world-class training facility at home becomes ever more pressing. Despite the challenges, the government’s commitment to future renovations remains, with hopes that the necessary funding will soon be secured to support all facets of Gambian sports.