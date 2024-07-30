Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Independence Stadium: Football Takes Precedence as Athletics Track Renovation Takes Back Seat

155
- Advertisement -

By Zackline Colley

The ongoing renovations at The Gambia’s Independence Stadium are in their second phase. However, the crucial refurbishment of the athletics track remains pending. Athletes like Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara continue to gain international recognition while training outside The Gambia due to the inadequate local facilities.

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie confirmed that the track renovation, which is estimated to cost at least 50 million dalasis, is not included in the current phase of the project.

“The focus now is on getting our football matches back home. Once we’re done with that, and depending on the availability of funds, we’ll be able to work on the track,” Badjie said.

He highlighted that the exclusion of track renovation and floodlight installation is mainly due to budget constraints.

“These are expensive capital projects. The ministry, along with the government, is struggling to find other funding sources to continue our work.

- Advertisement -

“There’s a commitment from the government to deliver on all renovation aspects, but resources dictate our priorities,” he added.

As Gambia’s top athletes, including Gina Bass and Ebrima Camara, compete at the Paris Olympic Games, the need for a world-class training facility at home becomes ever more pressing. Despite the challenges, the government’s commitment to future renovations remains, with hopes that the necessary funding will soon be secured to support all facets of Gambian sports.

Previous article
Humble Beginnings to National Leadership: Conversation with Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie (Part 1)

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions