UDP Students Wing Condemns President Barrow’s Remarks Against Ousainou Darboe

By: Mama A Touray

The UDP Students Wing has expressed strong disapproval of recent remarks made by President Adama Barrow against their party leader and Secretary-General, Ousainou Darboe. In a statement released on behalf of the wing, they described President Barrow’s comments as “vulgar and disrespectful.”

President Barrow reportedly claimed he would remain in power until the death of Mr. Darboe, asserting that he had signed a contract to that effect. The UDP Students Wing stated, “President Barrow’s declaration to remain in power until the death of Mr. Darboe, claiming to have signed a contract to that effect, is not only a flagrant display of arrogance but also a severe affront to the principles of democracy and respect that our nation holds dear.”

The statement emphasized the potential danger of such rhetoric, suggesting it undermines democratic values. “To boast about staying in power until the demise of a political opponent is not just unethical; it undermines the very fabric of our democratic society,” the statement continued. The group urged for a higher standard of conduct from the President, noting, “The Presidency is an office that should embody the highest standards of respect, integrity, and responsibility.”

The UDP Students Wing called upon Gambians from all political backgrounds to join them in condemning the remarks. “Our nation deserves better. We deserve leaders who uphold the values of humility, respect, and dignity,” they asserted. “The future of The Gambia lies in the hands of its people, and we must strive to create a society where our leaders inspire hope and unity, not fear and division.”

Response to Information Minister Dr. Ismaila Ceesay

The statement also addressed the response from Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the Information Minister, who reportedly dismissed President Barrow’s remarks as “political.” The UDP Students Wing found this dismissal concerning, citing a need for consistency in leadership.

“It is deeply concerning to witness Dr. Ceesay, our Information Minister, dismiss every vulgar utterance of the President as mere ‘political remarks.’ This defense not only undermines the severity of the President’s inappropriate language but also reflects a troubling inconsistency in our leadership,” the statement read.

The wing pointed out that Dr. Ceesay had previously criticized President Barrow, calling him “clueless,” which led to a dismissive reaction from the President. “To brush off the President’s insults as ‘political remarks’ is to tacitly endorse a dangerous precedent. When the highest office in the land is allowed to operate chaotically and with impunity, it sets a precedent for all to follow,” they argued.

The statement concluded with a call for higher standards of leadership. “For the good of our nation, we must demand better from those who hold power. We must hold them accountable and insist on a leadership that is both respectable and respectful. Only then can we hope to create a society where decency and integrity prevail.”

The UDP Students Wing emphasized their commitment to upholding democratic values and maintaining a respectful political discourse in The Gambia.