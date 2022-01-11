History Made: First Female Referee At African Nations Cup

- Advertisement -

The Rwandan national, Salima Mukansanga is set to make history at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon, by becoming the first woman to referee at the men’s tournament.

The 33-year-old Rwandan is making her officiating debut on Monday.

Salima Mukansanga was born in1988 and she is an international football referee from Rwanda. She was an official at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

She has officiated at the Olympics, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Women’s Champions League.