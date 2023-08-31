Jarra West Head Chief Advises Public to Abide by Laws on the Ban on Plastic Bags

- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Gassama

It should be noted that the importation and use of plastic bags in The Gambia were officially banned by the government on July 1, 2015. This decision was communicated through a press release issued in April 2015, which effectively halted the import and use of plastic bags for a certain period.

- Advertisement -

Plastic bags are non-biodegradable and take hundreds of years to decay, posing a severe threat to our environment. Even when they are discarded, they often end up in landfills or are incinerated. Burning them releases toxic gases that harm the atmosphere and increase the concentration of volatile organic compounds in the air.

Studies have revealed that an estimated 300 million plastic bags find their way into the Atlantic Ocean alone. This influx of plastic bags is disrupting the environmental balance of both local and international waterways. Sea mammals ingest these bags, leading to slow and painful deaths caused by toxicity or intestinal blockage.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Alhaji Yahya Jarjusey, the Head Chief of Jarra West, LRR, addressed the public during a communal sensitization event about the ban on plastic bags. This event was part of a nationwide caravan tour organized by the National Environmental Agency (NEA) and the Gambia Police Force in Jarra Soma.

During his speech at the ceremony, Alhaji Yahya Jarjusey emphasized that there are legal regulations associated with the ban on plastic bags, and it is crucial for people to comply with these laws and refrain from using plastic bags.

- Advertisement -

He further revealed that the police would be enforcing the law following the sensitization campaign, and anyone found violating the regulations would face penalties.

“The government has condemned the use of plastic bags, and the laws pertaining to the ban are still in effect. It’s important for everyone present here to inform others about this,” he stated.

After raising awareness about the detrimental impact of plastics on the environment, he encouraged people to explore alternative methods, as plastic bags are harmful to the environment, aquatic life, air quality, and plant growth.

However, Jarjusey acknowledged that the government may have been lenient in enforcing the ban initially due to the involvement of women, who often use plastic bags for selling water and ice. He noted that although the ban might not be convenient for everyone, alternative methods such as using bottles should be considered to reduce reliance on plastic bags.

- Advertisement -

“There are other methods that can be introduced to support their businesses, as plastic bags do more harm than good and are extremely detrimental to our environment,” he emphasized.