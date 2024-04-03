Wednesday, April 3, 2024

GRA Surpasses D2 Billion Revenue Milestone in March 2024

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, has announced that they collected over 2 billion dalasis in March alone.

Darboe informed the press at a conference held in Banjul, where he provided updates on various aspects of the GRA’s operations.

During the conference, he addressed matters such as the contract awarded to SICPA, a Swiss Security Company, and the implementation of digital transformation initiatives.

For the year 2024, GRA has been assigned the task of collecting 19.3 billion, with an already accumulated amount of over 5 billion.

This significant achievement stems from continuous improvements, including the adoption of new technologies to enhance revenue generation.

Darboe reinforced GRA’s dedication to maximizing revenue for national development.

He also provided clarification on the subject of rental income tax and highlighted the notable progress made through internal reforms, such as the implementation of the ASYCUDA World system.

This system has effectively reduced revenue leaks and increased compliance, as failure to pay on time results in blockages.

To further streamline operations, GRA is introducing a web-based platform called I-Tax, which will facilitate online payments and allow for the transparent monitoring of vehicle movements during transit.

Moreover, the Commissioner General guided reporters through additional measures undertaken by GRA, such as the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor border activities.

To ensure accurate revenue collection at the port, GRA has established a sophisticated weighting brigade and a container detecting system.

The issue of SICPA’s involvement is clarified by Darboe, stating that a comprehensive tender process was followed, in which SICPA emerged as the winning company.

Darboe revealed that SICPA operates in two phases, wherein they introduce tax stamps and fuel marking systems.

This approach will enable GRA to effectively monitor production levels and levy appropriate taxes, thus ensuring the quality and quantity of goods produced by companies are regulated.

Additionally, fuel marking is anticipated to simplify GRA’s operations and provide solid revenue assurances through digital systems.

To improve performance and align with global practices, Darboe urged the public to embrace digital reforms.

He emphasized the importance of paying fair taxes to facilitate the nation’s growth and development.

