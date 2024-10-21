GPA Management Engages Media on Government/Albayrak Group Concession

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) management recently conducted a day-long media sensitisation regarding the government’s agreement with the Albayrak Group to expand the Banjul port and construct a new deep-sea port in Sanyang.

This engagement followed widespread concerns about transparency and proper vetting of the contract, prompting the GPA to involve the media and provide detailed information from the consultation phase to the final contract awarding.

During the meeting, attended by media leaders and senior journalists at a local hotel in Kololi, GPA management presented several initiatives related to the concession and delivered a thorough presentation of the project.

This media engagement marked the third in a series following meetings with staff and National Assembly Members. The day-long session served as a platform to offer a detailed understanding of the concession agreement, its objectives, benefits, and expected outcomes, among other aspects.

Project benefits include infrastructure development, economic growth, and job creation.

GPA Managing Director, Ousman Jobarteh, emphasized the media’s role in sharing accurate information about the concession agreement.

Jobarteh noted that port privatization has demonstrated greater efficiency and mentioned that the need for infrastructural development at the port has been a long-standing issue identified over two decades ago.

“Your participation in this project is vital for informing the public,” he told journalists, adding that the project holds significant economic advantages for the country.

He further revealed that the bidding process involved over ten international bidders, including local participants, with seven shortlisted and only three advancing to the final stage, where Albayrak emerged as the most suitable bidder with complete funding and a comprehensive proposal.

“This project will greatly benefit the country, enhancing both economic growth and infrastructure. The Albayrak Group will cover the entire funding, while the government will retain a 20% share,” he stated.

Mr Jobarteh pointed out that the Banjul port has experienced severe congestion over the years, which has notably impacted vessel flow as they spend extended periods in Banjul.

He mentioned that this situation has led many vessels to divert to other countries. He added: “With Albayrak’s involvement, this issue will be resolved, allowing the Banjul port to remain competitive.”

Additionally, Jobarteh addressed staff welfare concerns, stating that the contract was negotiated to ensure a win-win situation and that all staff would be retained.

“The port of Banjul has been overwhelmed by traffic growth to the point that the facility cannot handle the increased volume, resulting in congestion,” he explained.

Jobarteh elaborated on the rationale behind this public-private partnership, emphasizing that it serves the country’s interests. Journalists were also given the chance to pose questions and seek further clarifications regarding the concession agreement, which GPA management addressed.

Lamin Cham, the Editor-in-Chief of the Standard Newspaper, inquired about how port congestion impacts market price increases and commended the GPA for the initiative.

In response, Mr Jobarteh stated: “If vessels are stranded at sea, they incur additional fees charged to importers, which ultimately leads to these costs being reflected in the prices of goods and services, thus affecting the market.”

Jobarteh noted that a rigorous process was followed, and a comprehensive assessment was conducted prior to the contract award. “Performance is crucial here, and it is explicitly outlined in the contract. The government will oversee Albayrak’s performance,” he explained.