Female Car Wash Operator Aims to Spark Expansion Nationwide

By Mama A. Touray

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Fatounatta Jammeh, the trailblazing CEO of Chefab Car Wash, shared her inspiring journey as a car wash operator on the Bijilo highway. Amidst the challenges of navigating a male-dominated industry, she passionately expressed her vision for expanding her business, aiming to establish more branches throughout the country. With a focus on creating employment opportunities for young people, Jammeh is committed to empowering the next generation and making a meaningful impact in her country.

“I want Chefab Car Wash to have as many branches as possible across the country and employ young people, especially women,” she told TFN.

Speaking to TFN about the Jammeh challenges she encountered while starting the business, Jammeh said: “We all know that the starting of a business is always difficult, especially when it comes to having employees in jobs like car wash. When I started, people would come and go because customers are not many at the start and money is not coming in as well and maintaining them is usually hard without pay”.

Jammeh, while pleased with the construction of the new OIC road, laments its impact on her business. Previously, customers could easily turn into her shop, but now they must drive to the Bijilo junction to access it.

“When customers wish to visit, they call me expressing their desire to come to my shop but mention that the road is now too far. Regular customers, who would typically reach Kasumai junction and then proceed to my shop, are finding that the construction of the new road has significantly impacted my business,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Jammeh sheds light on the origin of her idea to become a car wash operator.

“My inspiration came about after watching a video of a Nigerian woman on YouTube who was doing a car wash, and then I said to myself if this Nigerian woman can do a car wash job why not I also try to be the first lady in the Gambia to do a car wash. That was how I started, but did [I] not attend any professional classes. I just watched videos on YouTube about the job then I ventured into it”.

Jammeh described her approach to dealing with the stereotypes associated with women entering male-dominated fields: “The mentality that a Gambian has is that car wash is meant for men only, so I was well prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to see to it that I do this work despite all what they have to say”.

Chefab Car Wash, established on October 9, 2023, provides a range of services including carpet cleaning, home service, and office cleaning.