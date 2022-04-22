Governor Sanneh Dismisses Rumours Of His Removal

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Governor of West Coast Region, Lamin Sanneh has dismissed rumours saying that he has been replaced by the former national assembly member for Foni Kansala, Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi.

- Advertisement -

Last week, it was reported on social media that President Barrow had appointed Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi as the new governor of the region after the former Member of Parliament’s downfall in his quest to retain the Foni Kansala seat in the April 9th national assembly elections.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Governor Lamin Sanneh pointed out that he is still the governor of the region and has seen the reports on social media just like everyone else.

“I also read it on social media but up now, I have not received any correspondence from the President’s office or the personal management’s office about my removal. As I am speaking, I am the governor of the West Coast Region”, he told TFN.

He said that Gambians need to understand that appointing a governor is not like appointing anyone the person wants.

- Advertisement -

Regarding his position as the governor, he explained that he doesn’t think there is any movement to replace him, but was however quick to say that the position of the governor is not for him alone.

“I know that to be a governor is not easy and I also know that I am not the best and only person to be in this position. There are people who can do it better than me. For me, anything that I see, I accept it in good faith”, he responded against his potential removal.

He empathised that he has been doing his best for the region and wants to continue doing it.

He explained to TFN that when he accepted the appointment to be the governor of the West Coast Region, he promised the president that he will do his best to stabilize the region.

- Advertisement -

When quizzed if he will be stunned when the rumours turn into reality, he said he cannot say whether he will be surprised or not, however maintaining his claim that the appointment of Musa Amul Nyassi as the new governor is a false rumour. He reiterated that he has done a lot for the region and nearly lost his life on two occasions as the governor of the region.

Governor Sanneh praised the current government saying that it is a peaceful government where civil servants are working peacefully without threat.

After his defeat in the national assembly election, hon. Musa Amul Nyassi has been rumoured to be the next governor of the West Coast Region. However, Governor Sanneh dismissed the rumour and doesn’t think there is any move to replace him.