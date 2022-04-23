Internally Displaced Families In Foni Receive Food Items From Help Gambia And Partners

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Help Gambia, a charitable organization in partnership with the National Disaster Management Agency and Brikama Area Council on Friday 22nd April 2022 donated Twenty-Six bags of rice, Twenty-Six bags of onion and Twenty-Six gallons of cooking oil to internally displaced families in Foni. The handing over of the items took place at Ndemban Village.

Muhammed Lamin Badjie, Alkalo of Ndemban Village acknowledges the gesture, adding that they have been undergoing serie’0s of challenges since the conflict began in the region, while describing the donation as timely. “These donated food items are going to help us a lot as you all know the challenges we have been going through,” he said.

Binta Sey Jadama, NDMA Regional Disaster Coordinator underscores the significant role they and their partners have been playing since the conflict began in the region, adding that they will continue working with partners to provide the much needed support to the internally displaced families. “NDMA has been working with Help Gambia since the conflict began in the region. Today Help Gambia is supporting twenty-six families,” he said.

Alieu Jallow, Help Gambia National Project Coordinator, reveals that the food items donated worth sixty thousand two hundred and fifty-five dalasi (D6, 255.00). He said they have been supporting various communities over the years, adding that the donation will help the beneficiaries.

“The money was contributed by Gambians in the diaspora specifically in US like The Gambian Association in Minnesota headed by Dr. Nfamara K Dampha, Gambians in Seaton, Atlanta and other countries,” he explained. “The donation came at a very short moment, but we hoping with time to generate more funds support the target was one thousand eight hundred (1,800) households.”

Modou Jonga, Chief Executive Officer of Brikama Area Council, says the council is proud to be associated with such an initiative, noting that they will continue working with partners to support the affected families. He thanked the donors for the timely intervention in supporting the affected families. Sheriff Bojang gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries’ noting that the support is timely, adding that the donated food items will go a long way in helping them.