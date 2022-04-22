Gambia Audit Office Reveals Mismanagement Of Covid-19 Response Funds

- Advertisement -

By Amara Thoronka

The National Audit Office of The Gambia has revealed indications of mismanagement of Covid-19 response funds, noting that proper processes and procedures were not followed in the procurement and distribution of medical and food items.

The Phase One audit report covers Covid-19 response interventions and transactions from March 2020 to 31st October 2020 within Banjul and Kanifing.

In its overall assessment, the Audit Office notes:

“Whilst acknowledging the emergency nature of the situation, the audit conclusion was that the procurement of food and medical items did not comply with most of the relevant laws and regulations. Issues of non-compliance were regular and took place at almost all stages of the procurement and distribution cycle. As a result, it is likely that full value-for-money was not achieved and the Government COVID-19 response was not maximized.”

The report states that no needs assessment was conducted to determine the quantity of rice, sugar and oil required, adding that there was no publication of successful bidders by the Ministry of Trade Industry, Regional Integration and Employment.

On missing documents, it uncovered that there were no contract documents and payment vouchers for six transactions amounting to GMD63,775,000, noting that there was failure to tender contracts above GPPA threshold of GMD1,000,000 and that there was no GPPA approval for the use of single source procurement and suppliers with lowest bids were not awarded contracts.

“There was no involvement of local authorities in selection of vulnerable households in Banjul. Missing out on vulnerable households within the Bakau Newtown/Fajara and Manjai Kunda/Kotu wards. There were missing delivery notes for food items received at assembly points. Differences noted between food items transported to distribution points and food items procured.”

“Poor storage caused damage to some food items and poor handling caused damage to some bags of rice during offloading from trucks before distribution began. Errors were detected in the Kobo Collect software as it was recording what a household should receive instead of what was actually received.”

“Procurements of medical items amounting GMD123, 232,642 were made without any needs assessment. Payment of €40,000 for transportation of herbal tonic through Guinea-Bissau for which there was no proven medical need. GPPA approval was not provided for single-source procurements totalling over GMD2 million. Payments amounting to over GMD22 million were made without supporting documents. Imprests amount of about GMD0.5million were not retired. No evidence of items procured worth over GMD5 million were delivered to the Central Medical Stores. GMD5.7 million of fuel, distributed to the Joint Security Team could not be traced to the fuel stock records. Potential overpayment of more than $1 million in relation to Turkish medical procurement”

On the much anticipated Phase 2 report, The Audit Office says phase two (2) of the COVID-19 audit is being finalized and will be shared with National Assembly and subsequently published on the NAO website.

The scope for the phase 2 audit is said to include the following: distribution of food and medical items in other regions of The Gambia; allowances paid to frontline workers; management of quarantine centres; support to media houses; support to overseas Gambian students; and cash payments to registered tourist businesses and workers.