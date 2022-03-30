“Government Is Spending Over 1.7 Billion Dalasis On 86km Road In Kiang” – President Barrow

By: Dawda Baldeh  

President of The Gambia and leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Adama Barrow, has told the people of Kiang West at a campaign rally that the government is spending over One Billion Seven Hundred and Twenty Million Dalasis on the eighty-six kilometer road in Kiang West.

President Barrow said even though he did not win the presidential election in Kiang, he will however take more development projects there, noting that he was elected to serve the Gambian people.

The President emphasized that he would not neglect the people of Kiang.

“I have fulfilled all the promises I made to the people of Kiang during the 2016 presidential campaign. You were denied lot of development projects for two decades. But today you have electricity, and your roads are under construction. The ongoing road project is eighty-six kilometers, and ach kilometer is costs Twenty Million Dalasis”

President Barrow revealed that the cost to realize electricity in Kiang is Twenty-Two Million Dollars. “This is a huge development opportunity for the people of Kiang,” he said, adding that his government is constructing a health centre in Kiang Jane.

He also noted that Government had donated two new ambulances to Kiang, a development he said is happening for the first time in the history of the Constituency.

“You have seen the fulfillment of what we promised you. You don’t love UDP more than me. I was a UDP supporter and I served as their treasurer for ten years. So, I’m urging you all to join me for the development of the country.”

 

