Sunday, June 23, 2024

GID Clarifies Interception of 67 Irregular Migrants at sea

597
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Public Relations Officer Chief Superintendent Mamanding S Dibba, has clarified the interception of 67 irregular migrants off the coast of Bakau on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The GID spokesperson provided these clarifications after reports emerged of a migrant boat being intercepted by the Gambia Navy during a routine patrol alongside the Spanish Guardia Civil.

The Fatu Network contacted GID for further details on the incident.

According to Chief Superintendent Dibba, their office received a tip-off regarding a migrant boat in Bakau which they monitored and found an individual believed to be the lead operator.

“We received a tip-off about a migrant boat, and we monitor the situation until we found one individual suspected to be the lead in the whole arrangement,” Dibba told The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

He added: “The boat was about seven nautical miles off the coast of Bakau. At GID, we don’t have the equipment to go that far, our boats are small, and they cannot go to that extent, so we contacted our colleagues at Navy to support us as they have been our key partners.”

Dibba noted that the interception of the migrants was a joint effort and commended all those involved for their respective roles.

“Migration management is our mandate but understanding the resource constraints, we must work with other agencies to make our work simple and efficient,” he added.

Over the years, GID has intercepted several migrant boats in The Gambian waters and safely evacuated them.

- Advertisement -

GID advised people to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to smuggling and the use of dangerous irregular migration routes.

Previous article
Jah Oil Company Refutes Allegations of Capacity Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions