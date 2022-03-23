Ghana’s President Cuts Salaries Of Appointees by 30% to Support Economy

0
- Advertisement -

Ghana’s government will pump $2 billion into the economy to “rescue the cedi” currency, the presidency wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that it will cut political appointees’ salaries by up to 30% as part of measures to ease its financial problems.

The West African country is facing rampant inflation, a depreciating local currency and a heavy debt burden that has dented investor confidence and could build up into a debt crisis. The cedi has weakened by about 20% against the dollar this year, exacerbating its problems.

- Advertisement -

The announcement from President Nana Akufo-Addo follows the central bank’s decision on Monday to hike its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17%, the largest increase in Ghana’s history.

Ghana was long seen as a rising star among Africa’s emerging market economies, but underwhelming oil revenues and supply chain disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have dampened expectations.

The presidency also wrote on Twitter that the cabinet had agreed to reopen land borders within two weeks, lifting measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source:  Reuters

Previous articleGambia Participates In OIC Foreign Ministers Summit in Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions