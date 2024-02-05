GFF Division One League roundup: Fortune tops league, Brikama, Wallidan’s misery continue 

- Advertisement -

Fortune Football Club have leapfrogged Real de Banjul at the top of the Gambia Football Federation Division One League at the end of week 12 after winning 2-0 against struggling Marimoo Pakfood as Brikama United and Wallidan suffered another defeat, extending their poor run.

The inform Fortune lethal attacker, Mustapha Jallow gave the petroleum boys an early lead in the 2nd minute of the game when he tapped in a sumptuous ball from Ebrima Touray’s superb cross.

Fortune sealed the victory in the 50th minute when Marimoo defender Mustapha Faye scored an own goal following another fantastic cross from Ebrima Touray, who went home with two assists.

Fortune have now won five consecutive games in a row and moved a point above Real de Banjul, who dropped to second place after their nail-biting one-all draw against Bombada on Friday.

In Banjul yesterday, Wallidan’s misery continued as they lost to struggling Samger by 2-1. Wallidan first scored from the penalty spot before Fernando Preierra inspired Samger to a comeback and eventually won 2-1.

On Saturday, Brikama United suffered yet another defeat with a disappointing 1-0 loss against Steve Biko in Bakau. It seems that their poor performance and results have no solution. Meanwhile, in Brikama, Greater Tomorrow managed to secure their fifth consecutive win by defeating BST Galaxy.

After week 12, here is the GFF Division One League table standings:

Fortune tops the league with 27 points, followed by Real de Banjul with 26 points. Team Rhino and Steve Biko occupied 3rd and fourth positions with 22 points each. Falcons and Greater Tomorrow all have 20 points, and they occupied 5th and 6th positions on the table. TMT sits at 7th, followed by BST Galaxy, Gambia Armed Forces, Marimoo, Banjul United, Bombada, and Samger.

Brikama United, Waa Banjul and Wallidan are all in the relegation zone. Brikama and Waa Banjul have 9 points while record league champions, Wallidan sits at the bottom with only 6 points.