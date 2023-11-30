German court accuses Gambia Justice Ministry of not cooperating to convict Lowe during trial

- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The presiding high court judge during the delivery of the verdict in Bai Low’s trial accused the Gambia Justice Ministry of not cooperating with its German counterparts to help convict Mr Lowe, according to Baba Hydara, son of murdered journalist, Deyda Hydara.

Bai Low was a member of former President Yahya Jammeh’s ‘Junglers’, a death squad that carried out extrajudicial killings under his orders.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity, including murder, and attempted murder.

“During [the delivery of] the verdict, the presiding high court judge emphasised a lot [on] the Gambian judiciary not being cooperative with them.

“That is a big surprise because we heard a lot from the justice minister saying that they were really cooperating with the Germans,” Hydara told The Fatu Network.

He expressed disappointment with the Justice Ministry and urged it to take seriously the issue of the perpetrators’ heinous crimes during Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

“We are really appalled by hearing that [and] we hope that Gambian justice [ministry] takes this very seriously.

“Having a German presiding high judge saying that the Gambians were not cooperative enough with them is very serious, and we as victims take it very seriously,” he said.

The Gambia Justice Ministry, however, said it is preparing a press statement to be issued in a moment when contacted for comments about the allegations.