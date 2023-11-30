Thursday, November 30, 2023

German court accuses Gambia Justice Ministry of not cooperating to convict Lowe during trial

289
- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The presiding high court judge during the delivery of the verdict in Bai Low’s trial accused the Gambia Justice Ministry of not cooperating with its German counterparts to help convict Mr Lowe, according to Baba Hydara, son of murdered journalist, Deyda Hydara.

- Advertisement -

Bai Low was a member of former President Yahya Jammeh’s ‘Junglers’, a death squad that carried out extrajudicial killings under his orders.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity, including murder, and attempted murder.

“During [the delivery of] the verdict, the presiding high court judge emphasised a lot [on] the Gambian judiciary not being cooperative with them.

“That is a big surprise because we heard a lot from the justice minister saying that they were really cooperating with the Germans,” Hydara told The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

He expressed disappointment with the Justice Ministry and urged it to take seriously the issue of the perpetrators’ heinous crimes during Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

“We are really appalled by hearing that [and] we hope that Gambian justice [ministry] takes this very seriously.

“Having a German presiding high judge saying that the Gambians were not cooperative enough with them is very serious, and we as victims take it very seriously,” he said.

The Gambia Justice Ministry, however, said it is preparing a press statement to be issued in a moment when contacted for comments about the allegations.

Previous article
‘Go and create your own party’: Jammeh tells those who want to lead APRC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions