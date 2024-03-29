GDC Encourages Dialogue Between Gov’t & Manufacturers to Settle Disputes on Stickers Issue

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Mamma Kandeh, has encouraged dialogue between the government and local manufacturers to settle disputes regarding the stickers issue awarded to a Swiss company.

In a press release obtained by this media outlet, GDC stated that it has received information that local manufacturers in the country are on the verge of going on strike because they would not be able to afford the charges for the Digital Tax Stamp (stickers).

“We have learned that some local manufacturers are expected to pay a very high amount for the Digital Tax Stamp each month, which is unsustainable for the continued operation of their businesses,” the party leader said.

He added, “We are calling on the government and local manufacturers to engage in dialogue and resolve the dispute.”

Last week, GDC advised the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration, and Employment to review the situation, citing concerns about national interest.

“Our local manufacturers should be protected and provided with a conducive environment for their growth because this deal is only forcing them to shut down operations.

The plight of the manufacturers must be carefully considered because every government should work towards protecting its own businesses,” Kandeh added.

The opposition party believes that the introduction of the Digital Tax Stamp will only increase the prices of manufactured goods, and this burden will ultimately fall on consumers.

Kandeh is of the opinion that a Digital Tax Stamp (sticker) should have been provided to manufacturers for free, as is the case in other countries.

“We cannot prioritize generating more revenue at the expense of our local manufacturers, whose contribution to our economy cannot be overlooked.

I once again urge the President to intervene quickly to avoid any disruption in the smooth operation of these manufacturers,” he concluded.