GDC 2024 Congress: Kandeh Leads Optimistic Executives Ahead of 2026 Presidential Election

By Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has re-elected Mamma Kandeh as their party leader and Secretary General to lead the optimistic executives ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 presidential election.

Kandeh’s re-election was made at the party’s congress on 28th December 2024, in Wassau in the Central River Region, where GDC supporters gathered to evaluate the performance of former executives in the last two years.

Addressing his supporters at the congress, Kandeh emphasized the importance of unity noting that the future of the country lies in the hands of every Gambian. He called on Gambians to rally behind GDC for the advancement of the country, asserting that the country under the leadership of President Barrow is a “mess.”

“The 2026 Presidential election is very crucial for our country, and we need to buckle up to rescue our country from sinking,” Kandeh told supporters.

Accordingly, Kandeh criticized the leadership of President Barrow noting that they have failed woefully in all sectors.

“This government has failed woefully, they don’t have any sympathy for Gambians,” he said, adding that Gambians are suffering.

“We have water and land available for agriculture, the war between Russia and Ukraine shouldn’t be the reason for us to be hungry. The government is not serious about providing enough food for its citizens.

“When Yahya Jammeh was here rice farming was progressing, but this government came and sold all those farming equipment and now people are suffering,” Kandeh said.

Speaking on a variety of subjects regarding the leadership of President Barrow, the GDC leader stressed that if Gambians give Barrow another mandate people will starve to death.

“From agriculture, health, education, and security is all a failure. Now people are hungry, insecure, angry, and unemployed. When Jammeh was here security was good, girls were enjoying free education, and college students were paid stipends but now that is not happening. If you don’t have D40, 000, you cannot go to college,” he explained.

The opposition leader questions what type of a leader Gambians want. “Do you want a leader who will continue manipulating you, and destroy your economy or a leader who will work for you and develop the country? Well, the choice is ours,” he added.

Kandeh further urged the newly elected GDC executives to work hand in hand to drive the party agenda in developing the country.

He commended the GDC supporters for the trust bestowed on them to lead the party ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Below is the list of the executives:

Party Leader & Secretary General – Mamma Kandeh

Deputy Party Leader (1) – Momodou ABS Mboob

Senior Administrative Secretary – Samba Baldeh

Administrative Secretary 1 – Ebrima Nyang

Director of Treasurer – Essa Baldeh

National Women Mobilizer – Remeh Jagne

Director of International Affairs – Abdoulie F. Jallow

National Party Protocol – Haruna Jallow

Director of Women’s Affairs – Ndey Fatou Jallow

Auditor General – Alhagie H. Sowe

Director of Youth Affairs – Haruna Barry

National Youth Mobilizer – Zakaria Camara

Deputy Director of Treasurer – Yamundow Fatou Faye

Director of Campaign – Biggie Bah

Deputy Director of Campaign – Jawando Jallow and the list goes on….