GAP Leader Calls on UN to Promote Peaceful Coexistence in Israel-Palestine Conflict

By: Adama Sanneh

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary-General, Musa Yali Batchilly, leader and Secretary-General of the Gambia Action Party, urges the UN to maintain neutrality and advocate for lasting peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“The atrocities committed by Israel have resulted in a concerning humanitarian crisis, demanding immediate attention and resolution,” he lamented.

He stressed that the international community looks to the United Nations to spearhead justice, equality, and the protection of human rights, regardless of affiliations.

“As the global guardian of international law, the United Nations must courageously challenge any nation found to be violating established norms. Consistent and fair enforcement of international law is paramount in maintaining the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations as a global arbiter,” he added.

Additionally, he calls for respect for religious identity to promote religious tolerance for peaceful coexistence. He emphasized that it is essential to safeguard the rights of all religions to practice without interference.

Batchilly urges the UN to remain resolute in promoting neutrality and to facilitate dialogue between Israel and Palestine to end the conflict.