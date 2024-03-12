‘Aris Event Services’ Female Decorators Appeal for Support as Financial Hardship Threatens Business Growth

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

‘Aris Event Services,’ a female-led event decoration group, is appealing for support or partnership as persistent financial challenges, exacerbated by the ongoing global increase in commodity prices, jeopardize the growth of their business.

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Isatou Camara, the founder of ‘Aris Event Services,’ also known as The Nine Young Female Event Designers, stated that the primary aim of establishing the event decoration business is to create self-employment opportunities.

Amid the daily struggle to make ends meet, nine dedicated female event designers are motivated to alter the narrative through their creative decorations.

Several years ago, Isatou Camara initiated a small decoration business called ‘Aris Event Services’ and later invited her siblings and close friends to join her. Unlike many others who might prefer office work over entrepreneurship, Isatou and her colleagues have chosen event decoration as their profession.

However, the young female event decorators are currently facing severe financial crises due to the skyrocketing prices of commodities, prompting them to seek support in acquiring decoration materials.

- Advertisement -

One of the significant events they have been contracted to decorate is “The Kuyateh Twins Album Launch” at Penchami Hall, which has garnered widespread attention.

Despite the challenges, they remain committed to overcoming obstacles and aspire to inspire other young women to embrace similar challenges. They urgently appeal for support to purchase decoration materials and express interest in forming partnerships with individuals willing to contribute resources.

“Due to the continuous inflation of prices, we are unable to afford most of the materials needed and are forced to rent from others, which is not favorable,” Isatou informed The Fatu Network.

She added, “We want people to support us in realizing our dream. We are also open to partnerships, and anyone who supports us will receive complimentary event decoration services for their own events.”

- Advertisement -

These determined young women are slowly gaining recognition in the industry, but financial hardships continue to impede their progress.

Isatou and her fellow event decorators excel in setting expectations for guests and creating an engaging atmosphere that encourages attendees to linger.

Together, these nine energetic individuals possess the expertise to craft visually captivating atmospheres that align with the theme of any event.

Their primary responsibility is to set the tone and ambiance of each event by selecting and arranging decorations, furniture, and props to ensure a memorable experience for both guests and organizers.

Individuals interested in supporting these young entrepreneurs can contact Isatou at +2207836933.