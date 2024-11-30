GAP Describes President Barrow’s Remarks as Divisive, Calls for Unity

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has expressed deep concern over recent remarks made by President Adama Barrow during a private meeting with elders in the Lower River Region, describing them as divisive and counterproductive to national unity.

- Advertisement -

In a statement signed by Secretary General and Party Leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, GAP criticized the President’s reference to a specific tribe, calling it unnecessary and unbecoming of a leader tasked with fostering harmony in a diverse nation. The remarks, reportedly stemming from President Barrow’s reflections on his experiences during the 2021 elections, have been met with widespread public criticism.

“As the head of state, President Barrow is expected to rise above tribal sentiments and serve as a unifying figure for all Gambians,” the statement emphasized. “By singling out one tribe, he risks creating division and mistrust among citizens at a time when our focus should be on strengthening our shared identity as Gambians.”

The party further highlighted The Gambia’s reputation for ethnic diversity and peaceful coexistence, cautioning that divisive language from the country’s highest office could undermine these values. GAP urged the President to adopt a more inclusive approach and avoid rhetoric that may polarize the population.

“We call on President Barrow to reflect on the implications of his words and prioritize dialogue that unites Gambians,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

Reiterating its commitment to promoting peace and stability, GAP encouraged all Gambians to reject divisive rhetoric and work collectively to build a cohesive and prosperous nation.