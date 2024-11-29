Sall Announces Resignation from Parliamentary Seat After Senegal’s Legislative Elections

- Advertisement -

Following the release of official results from Senegal’s legislative elections, former President Macky Sall issued a statement today, thanking citizens who supported the Takku Wallu Senegal coalition, which he led. PASTEF, Ousmane Sonko’s party, won a dominant 130 out of 165 seats in the new parliament, with other parties, including Sall’s coalition, securing the remaining 35.

Sall, in his statement, congratulated the Senegalese people for their commitment to democracy and pledged to resign from his parliamentary seat at the next legislative assembly, fulfilling a promise made earlier. He said:

- Advertisement -

“Following the proclamation of the final results of the legislative elections of November 17, 2024 by the Constitutional Council, I would like to renew my sincere thanks to the citizens who made their choice on the list of the Takku Wallu Senegal coalition, which I had the honor to lead. I also reiterate my congratulations to the Senegalese people for their unwavering commitment to the democratic tradition of our country and to the values of peace and stability that undermine our coexistence. It is in the spirit of this democratic vitality and the values underlying it that I agreed to lead the list of the Takku Wallu coalition Senegal. In accordance with the pledge I made on this matter, I will resign from my mandate as an MP at the opening of the next legislative assembly, so that the legal consequences can be dealt with. I wish success to the newly elected members of parliament. Long live united Senegal, in peace, stability, and national cohesion.”