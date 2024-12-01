Sona Jobarteh Pledges to Promote Destination Gambia through Music

- Advertisement -

The Renowned Gambian International Musician, Sona Jobarteh has expressed her readiness to collaborate and partner with officials of The Gambia tourism industry to showcase and promote Destination Gambia to the outside world, especially during her musical concerts.

Sona Jobarteh made these comments during a recent meeting with Honourable Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; at the Ministry’s conference room in Banjul.

According to her, The Gambia’s tourism industry has a lot of products that the world needs to know, and she is ready to sell that to the outside world, especially the tourists.

She further described The Gambia as her own country, blessed with beautiful flora and fauna, which is good for the tourism industry.

She expressed her optimism that the new partnership between her and the officials of The Gambia’s tourism industry will grow from strength to strength for the mutual development of the industry.

Speaking earlier, Honorable Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, thanked Sona Jobarteh for her love for The Gambia, describing it as real patriotism.

Minister Jobe assured her of his Ministry’s support and collaboration in this new partnership to take it to a higher height.

Minister Jobe described tourism as a key pillar to the socio-economic development of The Gambia, creating employment opportunities for the youths and women.

The meeting was chaired by Mrs. Cordu L Jabang, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and was attended by senior officials of The Tourism Ministry, The Gambia Tourism Board, and the Chairman, a member of the Gambia Tourism Board Governing Body.

By Lamin Njie

Communications Officer

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture