GAP Advocates Equal Treatment of Africans at ICC

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has advocated for the equal treatment of Africans at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement obtained by this medium, the GAP leader said: “It’s time to address the systemic disadvantages faced by African and other less developed countries within the International Criminal Court (ICC) and in dealings with European nations like France and America. These nations have often subjected them to unfair treatment and exploitation.”

He emphasized that African leaders must stand united against what he described as injustice, advocating for an end to such exploitation and unfair practices.

“We call for fairness and balance in the ICC’s dealings with all its members. Every nation, regardless of its economic status or political power, deserves equitable treatment under international law,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr. Batchilly expressed GAP’s appreciation to the current ICC prosecutor, Mr. Khan, for issuing an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu. “This action demonstrates a commitment to holding leaders accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or nationality,” he continued.

For the GAP leader, it is time for the international community to stand together against injustice and inequality, and to ensure that all nations are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.