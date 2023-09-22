Gambian Police Issue Strict Warning Against Unauthorized Firearms Possession, Urge Registration

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian police have recently issued a stern warning against the unauthorized possession of firearms and ammunition in public spaces. In line with the Arms and Ammunition Act, it is deemed illegal to import firearms and ammunition into The Gambia without the appropriate licensing.

“Unlawful possession of firearms constitutes a direct breach of the law,” the police statement emphasized.

The police have underscored the importance for individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms to promptly register their weapons and acquire the requisite licenses.

“Failing to adhere to this obligation will result in individuals facing the full consequences of the law,” the police cautioned.

The public is strongly encouraged to collaborate with the police and abstain from partaking in any activities that might jeopardize the peace and security of the nation.

By upholding these regulations, the police aim to ensure a safe and secure environment for all citizens.