Friday, September 22, 2023

Gambian Police Issue Strict Warning Against Unauthorized Firearms Possession, Urge Registration

144
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian police have recently issued a stern warning against the unauthorized possession of firearms and ammunition in public spaces. In line with the Arms and Ammunition Act, it is deemed illegal to import firearms and ammunition into The Gambia without the appropriate licensing.

- Advertisement -

“Unlawful possession of firearms constitutes a direct breach of the law,” the police statement emphasized.

The police have underscored the importance for individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms to promptly register their weapons and acquire the requisite licenses.

“Failing to adhere to this obligation will result in individuals facing the full consequences of the law,” the police cautioned.

The public is strongly encouraged to collaborate with the police and abstain from partaking in any activities that might jeopardize the peace and security of the nation.

- Advertisement -

By upholding these regulations, the police aim to ensure a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

Previous article
Deadly Thunderstorm Strikes Football Training Ground in Sohm Village, Kombo East District
Next article
Too late

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions