Thursday, September 21, 2023

Deadly Thunderstorm Strikes Football Training Ground in Sohm Village, Kombo East District

195
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

September 21, 2023 – Sohm Village, Kombo East District

- Advertisement -

A sudden thunderstorm wreaked havoc on a group of young football enthusiasts in Sohm Village at approximately 5 p.m. today during their routine training session.

Amadou Jarju, known as Amo, recounted the harrowing incident to Fatu Network’s Alieu Jallow. He described the weather as partly cloudy when, out of nowhere, thunder roared through the skies, causing over 75% of those on the pitch to collapse.

“More than 30 people were present when it struck, and everyone hit the ground, with three individuals left in critical condition,” Amo reported.

The injured trio, Bakary Colley, Abdoulie Bah, and Musa E Jarjue, were promptly rushed to Kafuta Health Centre. Sadly, Bakary Colley remains in critical condition, while Musa and Abdoulie are showing signs of improvement.

- Advertisement -

Haruna Jawo and Adama Bah, two other players, also required medical attention and were later admitted to the health center following the initial three admissions.

It is important to note that a similar incident occurred in June 2020, resulting in the tragic loss of a 17-year-old boy who was the primary provider for his family after his father’s incapacitation due to illness.

As the condition of the victims continues to deteriorate, they have been transferred to Brikama Health Centre for further medical intervention. This remains a developing story, and we will provide additional details as they become available.

Previous article
Military Officer Shoots, Kills Man Who Opened Fire In A Busy Street In Freetown, Sierra Leone

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions