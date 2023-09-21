Deadly Thunderstorm Strikes Football Training Ground in Sohm Village, Kombo East District

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

September 21, 2023 – Sohm Village, Kombo East District

A sudden thunderstorm wreaked havoc on a group of young football enthusiasts in Sohm Village at approximately 5 p.m. today during their routine training session.

Amadou Jarju, known as Amo, recounted the harrowing incident to Fatu Network’s Alieu Jallow. He described the weather as partly cloudy when, out of nowhere, thunder roared through the skies, causing over 75% of those on the pitch to collapse.

“More than 30 people were present when it struck, and everyone hit the ground, with three individuals left in critical condition,” Amo reported.

The injured trio, Bakary Colley, Abdoulie Bah, and Musa E Jarjue, were promptly rushed to Kafuta Health Centre. Sadly, Bakary Colley remains in critical condition, while Musa and Abdoulie are showing signs of improvement.

Haruna Jawo and Adama Bah, two other players, also required medical attention and were later admitted to the health center following the initial three admissions.

It is important to note that a similar incident occurred in June 2020, resulting in the tragic loss of a 17-year-old boy who was the primary provider for his family after his father’s incapacitation due to illness.

As the condition of the victims continues to deteriorate, they have been transferred to Brikama Health Centre for further medical intervention. This remains a developing story, and we will provide additional details as they become available.