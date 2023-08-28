Gambian Embassy in India Explains David Correa’s Health Condition

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian Embassy in New Delhi, India has provided a detailed account of the current health status of David Correa, a teacher who traveled to India for urgent medical treatment.

The embassy’s detailed explanation was acquired by The Fatu Network from the Gambian mission in India.

David Correa, a teacher at the Saint Francis Senior School in Kunkunjang Mariama, had been grappling with chronic kidney disease for an extended period.

The embassy received a notification from BLK Max Super Specificity Hospital in Delhi on August 18, 2023, informing them that a Gambian patient named David Correa had been admitted to the hospital and had subsequently fallen into a coma.

In response, the High Commissioner promptly dispatched Counsellor Penda Njie and Financial Attaché Buba Kinteh to visit David.

It was revealed that David had been in contact with the hospital since June, but the High Commission had not been aware of the situation, the embassy clarified.

According to the embassy, three days after entering a coma, David was able to communicate. Counsellor Njie and Financial Attaché Buba Kinteh engaged with him and learned about his journey to India and his connection with the hospital.

“After the conversation, the staff briefed the High Commissioner and team on David’s condition. On August 22, David contacted the High Commissioner by text to further inform him about his journey to India for medical treatment, and that his initial plan fell apart. He had to consult the High Commissioner for assistance because he has a bill of four thousand dollars that he cannot settle,” the embassy added.

The statement continued, “David, his escorts, and the donor were subsequently invited to the High Commission to find a solution to his situation which coincided with the finalization of the signing of an MoU between the High Commission and Aster Mims Hospital in Calicut Kerala, in South India, to provide the Gambian people with a better health care.”

After this agreement, the High Commission communicated David’s predicament to the hospital.

“The hospital officials expressed their willingness to accept David as their patient and offered to do the renal transfer free of charge.”

Upon reaching this agreement, the hospital indicated that David would be responsible for his aftercare post-procedure. This information was promptly conveyed to David.

Before the hospital’s intervention, the High Commissioner engaged in a phone conversation with David, during which he contacted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to expedite David’s case through the overseas treatment medical board.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Muhammadou Lamin Jaiteh, acknowledged receipt of David`s application for overseas treatment but also mentioned that David jumped the process and decided to travel without waiting for approval from the Ministry of Health to be granted government assistance for overseas medical treatment.”

PS Jaiteh committed to convening an emergency board meeting to address David’s situation.

The statement asserted that Jaiteh had authorized the High Commission to coordinate with the hospital to continue David’s treatment until the transfer could occur.

“Aster Mims Hospital has to be applauded for offering a free kidney transfer to Mr Correa which would have cost him 14,000 US Dollars, a few minutes after the signing of the said MoU on the 22nd of August 2023,” the statement acknowledged.