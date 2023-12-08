Saturday, December 9, 2023

Gambian Defends Doctoral Thesis Titled ‘Towards Universal Health Coverage’

319
- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, Hassan Njie successfully defended his doctoral thesis titled ‘Towards Universal Health Coverage: Evidence Generation to Inform National Health Insurance Scheme Implementation in The Gambia’ to earn his PhD (Philosophiae Doctor) in Health Economics and Financing at the University of Oslo, Norway.

On the same day, Hassan presented a trial lecture on the topic, “Designing an Evidence-Based Optimal Health Insurance Programme for a Low-Income Country.”

- Advertisement -

The Adjudication Committee comprised the following members:

First Opponent: Associate Professor Karen Grépin, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Second Opponent: Associate Professor Klas-Göran Sahlen, Umeå University, Sweden
Third Member and Chair of the Evaluation Committee: Professor Hilde Wøien, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Norway

Chair of the Public Defence

Professor Nina K. Vøllestad, University of Oslo, Norway

- Advertisement -

Hassan Njie currently serves as the Director of Services at Gambia’s National Health Insurance Authority. He has played a pivotal role in leading research on health financing reforms and policy implementation for the National Health Insurance Scheme in The Gambia.

Previous article
Presidential Travel Ban Extends Into 2024, HON. Seedy Keita

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions