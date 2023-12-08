Gambian Defends Doctoral Thesis Titled ‘Towards Universal Health Coverage’

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, Hassan Njie successfully defended his doctoral thesis titled ‘Towards Universal Health Coverage: Evidence Generation to Inform National Health Insurance Scheme Implementation in The Gambia’ to earn his PhD (Philosophiae Doctor) in Health Economics and Financing at the University of Oslo, Norway.

On the same day, Hassan presented a trial lecture on the topic, “Designing an Evidence-Based Optimal Health Insurance Programme for a Low-Income Country.”

The Adjudication Committee comprised the following members:

First Opponent: Associate Professor Karen Grépin, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Second Opponent: Associate Professor Klas-Göran Sahlen, Umeå University, Sweden

Third Member and Chair of the Evaluation Committee: Professor Hilde Wøien, Faculty of Medicine, University of Oslo, Norway

Chair of the Public Defence

Professor Nina K. Vøllestad, University of Oslo, Norway

Hassan Njie currently serves as the Director of Services at Gambia’s National Health Insurance Authority. He has played a pivotal role in leading research on health financing reforms and policy implementation for the National Health Insurance Scheme in The Gambia.