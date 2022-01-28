Gambia Vs Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o Warns Cameroon Not To Underestimate Gambia

Samuel Eto'o, football legend and President of Cameroon FA
The Cameroonian legend who is also the president of the country’s football federation (Fecafoot) has said The Gambia has a “good football team” but many of their opponents have been underestimating them because of their debutant status and football ranking.

The Gambia is one of the lowest ranked team at the African Cup of Nations tournament but has proved that they are not there to make up the numbers.

“Your country (The Gambia) have a compact and good team. For me the problem other countries have done is that they underestimate Gambia, you cannot do this in football.

“The Gambia does not play amazing football that will amaze you but they have a collective [team spirit] and [being] collective is important. I have spoken to the head coach, and I gave him the game plan to win on Saturday and may the best team win,” Eto’to told GamFoot Transfers in Douala.

The Gambia who remains unbeaten after four games at the tournament will face hosts Cameroon in Douala in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Gambia’s Coach Tom says his team is ready for the encounter with Cameroon, one of the tournament favourites.

“We want the side to be “respected” and become regular participants at the Africa Cup of Nations,” Tom said.

