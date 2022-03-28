Gambia to Host Next Islamic Leaders’ Summit: OIC Member States Pledge Support

Foreign Ministers representing the fifty-seven (57) member-states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have reasserted unwavering commitment to supporting The Gambia in its ongoing efforts to successfully host the 15th Session of the OIC Heads of State Summit.

Following successful deliberations in the just concluded OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Pakistan, the ministers in the ensuing communique dubbed ‘the Islamabad Declaration’ reiterated The Gambia’s position as the host of the next Islamic leaders’ summit and appealed for members to assist.

“We call upon the Member States to make efforts for the success of the 15th Islamic Summit, in the Republic of The Gambia in 2022,” the ministers and heads of delegation of the member states stated in the declaration.

The Gambia is hosting the OIC Summit on behalf of the Africa block of the OIC member countries. The declaration reiterates the position maintained by The Gambia OIC Secretariat last week that the Africa group as well as the general membership stands in support of The Gambia’s summit effort.

A high-level Gambia government delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Momodou Tangara represented the country at the Islamabad conference.

Other members of the delegation include the Minister of Justice, Hon. Dawda Jallow, the Gambia Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the OIC Mission, H.E. Omar G. Sallah, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia OIC Secretariat, and other senior officials from the foreign affairs ministry and The Gambia OIC Secretariat.

