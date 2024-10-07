Gambia Teachers’ Union General Secretary Marie Antoinette Corr Calls for Greater Teacher Participation in Policy-Making

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

The General Secretary of the Gambia Teachers’ Union, Marie Antoinette Corr, in a statement shared with The Fatu Network in honor of World Teachers’ Day, called for greater participation of teachers in policy-making under the theme: “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.”

Marie Antoinette Corr urged the nation to come together to redefine the role of teachers in this new era.

“This new social contract must include greater participation of teachers in policy-making, improved working conditions, including decent staff quarters for teachers, increased remuneration to meet regional and global standards, investment in continuous professional development, the establishment of an Education Service Commission to cater to the growing services and welfare of the education sector, and respect for the teaching profession,” she said.

Marie added that a society that truly values education must place teachers at the heart of the system, recognizing their work not just as a function but as a driver of progress and transformation.

Madam Corr emphasized, “A new social contract is not only about curriculum reforms or technological advancements. It is about recognizing the dignity of the teaching profession and ensuring that teachers are equipped with the tools, training, and resources they need to excel. It is also about involving teachers in key decision-making processes.”

She continued, “When teachers are empowered to contribute their insights and experience, educational policies and reforms are more likely to succeed.”

She noted that Gambian teachers face challenges ranging from resource limitations to overcrowded classrooms, low pay, and limited opportunities for continuous professional development.

Despite these obstacles, Corr stated that teachers have consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation.

“Our work is not merely a job but a vocation that demands dedication and sacrifice. For this, we deserve recognition and the assurance that our voices matter,” she said.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,” she highlighted the importance of engaging with teachers to address the challenges they face and to acknowledge and benefit from their expert knowledge and input in education.

“Education is fundamental to any thriving society. Yet, it cannot thrive without the dedication, expertise, and passion of teachers. Educators’ voices are essential in determining how education is designed and delivered,” she said.