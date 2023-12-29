Friday, December 29, 2023

Gambia Secures Millions of Dollars In International Support to Boost Governance & Resilience

The Government of The Gambia has achieved a milestone in its pursuit of sustainable development with a substantial budget support injection of $40,500,000, $6,700,000, and €12,000,000 from international partners—the World Bank Group, African Development Bank, and the European Union, respectively.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the funding is strategically allocated to advance key initiatives aimed at fostering improved governance, bolstering fiscal resilience, and instigating transformative reforms in public financial management. This support is a testament to the collective commitment to fortify The Gambia’s economic foundation and uplift the lives of its citizens.

Highlighting the breakdown of the financial support, the press release outlines the contributions from the esteemed international partners as follows:

  • World Bank Group: $40,500,000
  • African Development Bank: $6,700,000
  • European Union: €12,000,000

The international community’s recognition of The Gambia’s efforts in fostering sustainable development and addressing multifaceted challenges is underscored by these substantial contributions. The funds are strategically channeled to facilitate comprehensive public financial management reforms, strengthening social protection systems to alleviate poverty, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The key focus areas for the utilization of the budget support include:

  1. Governance Enhancement: Initiating robust reforms to enhance governance structures and promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration.
  2. Fiscal Resilience: Implementing measures to fortify the country’s fiscal resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, ensuring a stable and sustainable financial environment.
  3. Social Protection Systems: Strengthening social protection systems to reduce poverty and enhance the well-being of vulnerable populations.
  4. Climate Change Mitigation: Implementing strategies to address and adapt to the impacts of climate change, fostering environmental sustainability and resilience.

The Government of The Gambia expresses its gratitude to the World Bank, African Development Bank, and the European Union for their unwavering support and partnership in advancing the nation’s development agenda. This collaborative effort is poised to create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of the Gambian people, marking a significant step towards a more prosperous and resilient future.

