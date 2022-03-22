Gambia Police Advise Public To Be Vigilant As Man Arrested With Fake CFA Notes

Fake CFA notes
By Amara Thoronka

Gambia Police have advised citizens and non-citizens residing in the country to be vigilant in their dealings or transactions with unknown persons, especially when converting foreign currencies into local notes.

This comes after police in the Senegambia area arrested a man suspected of being in possession of fake CFA bank notes.

Police have identified the accused as Malick Sey, a 20 year old resident of Kololi who went to a bureau and attempted to change the said fake CFA notes into Gambian dalasi.

The accused is said to have entered a bureau to convert 50,000 CFA into dalasi. The bureau attendant had already given him D4,500 but soon detected that 20,000 CFA out of the 50,000 CFA was counterfeit. Malick Sey (the accused) was already on his way out when the bureau attendant raised an alarm.

According to police statement, the accused started running no sooner he heard the alarm but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Sey is being charged with possession of fake money contrary to section 340 of the Criminal Code, and is said to appear in court soon.

The Gambia Police expressed commitment to protect lives and property and maintain law and order.

