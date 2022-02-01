“Gambia Is Safe And Peaceful” – Defense Minister Assures

Gambia’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Omar Faye
By Amara Thoronka

Gambia’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Omar Faye has assured the West African nation is peaceful and safe, urging people to go about their normal business.

He made this statement while updating the public on the recent cross-border fire between a squad of the ECOMIG forces and rebel forces of MFDC faction around the Foni border with Cansamance in the south of the country with Senegal. The incident led to the death of two ECOMIG soldiers and seven others officially claimed to be held captive by the rebels.

Speaking to the nation’s broadcaster, the Defense Minister disclosed that soldiers have been deployed to Foni to reinforce security and instill confidence in locals to be calm and go about their normal business.

“We want to reassure all Gambians that the armed forces have been deployed to patrol the general areas in Foni as well as to really sympathize with our families in Foni for the distress and disturbances they went through during these skirmishes”

Mr. Faye confirmed that the presidential taskforce set up to look into the matter has almost completed their mission and that very soon the report will come out and the Government will then map out the way forward on the appropriate steps to be taken.

“I can assure everyone that The Gambia is peaceful and safe. The incident was just unfortunate as it was never calculated. The President has directed the armed forces to reinforce security in that part of the country and that has since begun. People should go back to their normal business and should avoid all fake news and misinformation,” he reassured.

 

 

