Gambia Deaf Football Athletes at Risk of Missing 2nd Africa Deaf Championship Unless…

By: Dawda Baldeh

Lamin Ceesay, President of the Gambia Deaf Sports Association and Vice President of the Confederation of African Deaf Sports, has informed The Fatu Network that the Gambia Deaf Athletes team is in danger of missing out on the 2nd Africa Deaf Championship scheduled to kick off in Kenya from November 22nd to December 1st, 2023.

Ceesay, whose team is the only deaf athletic team competing at the national and international levels, revealed that this will be the third consecutive time his sportsmen will miss out on participating in a continental sport due to financial difficulties.

“It is indeed unfortunate to hear that the Gambia Deaf Sports Association is facing financial challenges and may miss out on the 2nd Africa Deaf Athletics Championship,” he told The Fatu Network.

He added that deaf athletes (footballers) deserve equal opportunities to showcase their skills and compete at international events.

The invitation extended by the Confederation of African Deaf Sports and the Kenya Deaf Sports Federation is a significant opportunity for the Gambia Deaf Sports Association and its athletes.

“It is important for organizations and individuals to recognize the potential of deaf athletes and support their participation in such events,” he pleaded.

Hosting the 2023 Africa Deaf Athletics Championship in Kenya further emphasizes the importance of this event and the need for representation from all participating countries.

The financial burden of participating in the championship is a major challenge for the Gambia Deaf Sports Association.

Expenses such as air tickets, medical insurance, accommodation, meals, and local transport can be significant.

To ensure Gambia’s representation at the championship and to support the potential of deaf athletes, stakeholders, government entities, business partners, the private sector, individuals, and philanthropists must come forward and provide financial assistance.

Furthermore, Ceesay said that by supporting the Gambia Deaf Sports Association, “we can uplift and empower young deaf athletes and demonstrate that disabilities do not hinder capabilities.”

If you are interested in offering support or have further inquiries, you can contact the Gambia Deaf Sports Association at +220 7728092.

He reiterated that any contribution can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these athletic teams.