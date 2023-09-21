Thursday, September 21, 2023

Gambia Deaf Football Athletes at Risk of Missing 2nd Africa Deaf Championship Unless…

37
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Lamin Ceesay, President of the Gambia Deaf Sports Association and Vice President of the Confederation of African Deaf Sports, has informed The Fatu Network that the Gambia Deaf Athletes team is in danger of missing out on the 2nd Africa Deaf Championship scheduled to kick off in Kenya from November 22nd to December 1st, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Ceesay, whose team is the only deaf athletic team competing at the national and international levels, revealed that this will be the third consecutive time his sportsmen will miss out on participating in a continental sport due to financial difficulties.

“It is indeed unfortunate to hear that the Gambia Deaf Sports Association is facing financial challenges and may miss out on the 2nd Africa Deaf Athletics Championship,” he told The Fatu Network.

He added that deaf athletes (footballers) deserve equal opportunities to showcase their skills and compete at international events.

The invitation extended by the Confederation of African Deaf Sports and the Kenya Deaf Sports Federation is a significant opportunity for the Gambia Deaf Sports Association and its athletes.

- Advertisement -

“It is important for organizations and individuals to recognize the potential of deaf athletes and support their participation in such events,” he pleaded.

Hosting the 2023 Africa Deaf Athletics Championship in Kenya further emphasizes the importance of this event and the need for representation from all participating countries.

The financial burden of participating in the championship is a major challenge for the Gambia Deaf Sports Association.

Expenses such as air tickets, medical insurance, accommodation, meals, and local transport can be significant.

- Advertisement -

To ensure Gambia’s representation at the championship and to support the potential of deaf athletes, stakeholders, government entities, business partners, the private sector, individuals, and philanthropists must come forward and provide financial assistance.

Furthermore, Ceesay said that by supporting the Gambia Deaf Sports Association, “we can uplift and empower young deaf athletes and demonstrate that disabilities do not hinder capabilities.”

If you are interested in offering support or have further inquiries, you can contact the Gambia Deaf Sports Association at +220 7728092.

He reiterated that any contribution can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these athletic teams.

Previous article
Momodou Sabally: ‘It is now clear that I am the number one target of this government’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions