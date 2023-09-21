Thursday, September 21, 2023

BsAC Audit Director: ‘They hide to execute their dubious act’ internally 

227
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Fatoumata M. Saho, who serves as the Internal Auditor of the Basse Area Council, testified before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry on the 18th and 19th of September and during her testimony, she revealed that the finance department had been hiding information from her because they were aware she would put a stop to their actions.

- Advertisement -

She also highlighted the council’s financial issues, stating that they are currently facing a major crisis due to flaws in their revenue collection mechanism, which is hindered by mobility issues.

“There is no reason for Basse Area Council to be bankrupt to the extent of not being able to pay salary. They hide to execute their dubious act,” Saho said.

She outlined that the finance unit of the Basse Area Council bypasses her office which contributed to the overwhelming majority of the transactions conducted by the council with her knowledge.

Madam Saho, who was appointed as a revenue collector for the council in 2018, and in March 2021 redeployed as an Internal Auditor, informed CEO Mr Ousman Touray that her highest academic qualification was a Grade 12 certificate, and she lacked experience in performing the roles and duties of an internal audit.

- Advertisement -

“I was informed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Basse Area Council, Ousman Touray, that the General Council wants to appoint me as the internal auditor for the council and equally told me that I will be trained and sent on internship,” she told the commission.

During her testimony, she stated that she did not start working immediately after receiving her redeployment letter. She took a few months before beginning her new role in August 2021. Additionally, she shared that she had completed an internship.

In her capacity as an internal auditor, she investigated allegations made by some revenue collectors that Finance Director Lamin Suso had been taking money from them directly. She reported that a thorough inquiry was conducted, and a report was submitted to the council for approval. However, the council ultimately rejected the report.

“Some of the councillors supported the Director of Finance. The majority did not agree [they voted against the report],” she said.

- Advertisement -

During her testimony, the witness mentioned that Councilor Omar Garry of Baja Kunda Ward, who served as the Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, had resigned but was asked by the Chairman to reconsider his decision.

Additionally, she stated that she was not informed about the Government subvention of Two Million Dalasi (D2,000,000) and was therefore unaware of any withdrawals made from that fund. She also mentioned being unaware of the payments made to Green Vision International.

“They paid the contractors without following any due process, and the members of the Finance Director are Lamin Suso – Over 4M, Malafi Badjie – Over 1 M, Ndabah Krubally – Over 35M, Muhammed Jawneh – Over 1 M, BABOUCAR M.J. Kanteh – Over 6M, Momodou Lamin Keru – Over 1M and totalling to million”.

Previous article
Gambia Deaf Football Athletes at Risk of Missing 2nd Africa Deaf Championship Unless…
Next article
Regional Threats and Impact in The Gambia: A Comprehensive Analysis

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions