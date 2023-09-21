Thursday, September 21, 2023

Momodou Sabally: ‘It is now clear that I am the number one target of this government’

By: Alieu Jallow

United Democratic Party campaign manager, Momodou Sabally, who was invited for questioning and later detained by the police at the Kairaba Police station last week in connection with a Facebook post he made preceding the fatal shooting of two police officers on September 12, has said he is the number 1 target of the Barrow government.

Sabally, who is currently charged with ‘threatening of a public servant’ and granted a D100,000 bail bond on Tuesday, said after being the subject of a similar arrest last December when the police invited him for questioning in connection with an alleged coup, the same institution on Friday detained him and linked him to the fatal shooting of two police officers.

“Just like their botched attempt 9 months ago, the police have failed once again in their attempt to link me to a crime that I can never be associated with in my life,” Sabally said.

He further alleged: “It is now clear that I am the number one target of this government that is doing everything it can to either silence me or send me into exile”.

Meanwhile, he denied police charges and promised to fight in court.

“They have decided to charge me with the offence of “threatening a public officer”. I have denied the charges and will vehemently defend myself in any court of law,” he said.

The United Democratic Party campaign manager emphasized that he would continue to be a critic of the government until things change for the better.

“I remain a vociferous opponent of this government and will remain so until we bring about a democratic change of government in this country,” adding that his recent arrest would not deter him but “I remain focused on my mission and this arrest, and the ones planned will never cower me or distract me from this mission, inshaa Allah”.

He added: “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. The mediocre mind is incapable of understanding the man who refuses to bow blindly to conventional prejudices and chooses instead to express his opinions courageously and honestly”.

