Gambia Celebrates International Youth Day 2024 with Focus on Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development

By: Zackline Colley

The Gambia joined the global community in celebrating International Youth Day on August 12, 2024, highlighting the critical role of young people in advancing digital technologies and contributing to sustainable development. This year’s theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” underscores the importance of youth-driven digital innovations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his address, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, emphasized the significant contributions of young Gambians to the digital economy. He noted that the theme “highlights how young people drive digital technologies to advance progress towards achieving the SDGs.”

Minister Badjie outlined the government’s efforts to foster a robust digital environment through the recently launched National Digital Economy Master Plan 2023. This initiative aims to promote digital inclusion, create jobs, and spur economic development by connecting the unconnected and enhancing digital infrastructure across the country.

“The Recovery Focus National Development Plan ‘Yiriwaa’ 2023–2027 highlights critical pillars for enhancing our digital landscape,” Badjie said. These pillars include creating an enabling environment with supportive policies and regulations, building inclusive digital infrastructure, fostering digital innovation and entrepreneurship, and developing digital skills and human capital.

The minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to providing access to ICT training facilities across various youth centers in rural Gambia, including Jarra Soma, Bansang, Janjanbureh, and the soon-to-be-operational Farafenni center. “These centers are offering training opportunities that can help enhance the digital skills of young people who otherwise might not have had the capacity,” he stated.

In addition to government efforts, Minister Badjie acknowledged the role of partners like the UNDP Accelerator Lab in supporting young entrepreneurs and informal traders through initiatives like the “My Lumo” digital e-commerce platform. “This platform is providing a huge market opportunity for young entrepreneurs to market and sell their goods to customers,” he added.

As the digital economy continues to evolve, Minister Badjie emphasized the growing demand for advanced digital skills, particularly in areas like coding and robotics. He praised the achievements of young Gambians who have excelled in robotics competitions abroad and are developing apps that improve the business landscape in the country.

To conclude, Minister Badjie reassured the public of the government’s commitment to supporting the digital transformation. “The government will continue to provide the necessary policy and regulatory environment, including needed resources, to continue to leverage the potentials of the digital environment,” he said.

As the nation celebrates International Youth Day 2024, Minister Badjie called for continued collaboration and partnership to harness the potential of the country’s youth. “I wish you all a happy celebration of International Youth Day 2024, and I invite you all to collaborate and partner with us to harness the demographic potential of our youth to transform education, economic growth, peace, and prosperity in The Gambia,” he concluded.