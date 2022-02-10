Gambia, Burundi Sign General Cooperation Agreement To Strengthen Bilateral Relationship

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has in a press release disclosed that the Government of The Gambia and the Republic of Burundi signed a General Cooperation Agreement on the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government on 5 February 2022 at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The General Cooperation Agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and his distinguished counterpart, H.E Ambassador Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi.

- Advertisement -

The two Ministers applauded the momentous development and described it as a strong commitment to jointly pursuing opportunities both bilaterally and through the joint membership of multilateral institutions, for the benefit of the peoples and governments of the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Burundi.

The two Ministers agreed to put in place the requisite political and institutional mechanisms towards the realization of a vastly expanded bilateral relationship between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Burundi.

In a similar development on the same day, the Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara met with his counterpart Hon. M.M. SHAVA Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The two Ministers applauded the strong bilateral ties between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Zimbabwe and to further deepen the relations for the benefit of the two peoples. Hon. Tangara and Hon. Shava discussed to strengthen areas of cooperation in the fields of Agriculture, Education, Health, Trade and Commerce between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Zimbabwe.