From Hollywood to Home: Babou Ceesay’s Journey, Vision, and Gambian Film Revolution

By: Dawda Baldeh

Babou Ceesay, an internationally acclaimed Gambian movie actor, writer, and producer, recently shared his experiences and success stories in the film industry during an interview with The Fatu Network.

With over two decades of experience, Babou has collaborated with world-class actors, writers, producers, and directors. Now, he aims to impart his knowledge and expertise to aspiring movie actors, directors, writers, and producers in the Gambia.

In 2019, Babou returned to his homeland, and by 2022, he established a foundation with the mission of nurturing and supporting talent within the Gambian film industry.

He firmly believes in the immense potential of the Gambia. With the right coaching, support, and facilities, he envisions the country excelling and even surpassing Hollywood.

During the interview, Babou discussed the challenges he faced while breaking into the competitive industry and highlighted some of his successful projects.

His acting career spans two decades and encompasses theater, television, and film work on a global scale. He has contributed to Hollywood productions such as “The Best of Enemies,” “Into The Badlands,” and “Eye In The Sky.” Additionally, he has taken leading roles in various British TV shows, earning a BAFTA nomination for Leading Actor for his performance in the BBC drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy.”

Through his foundation, Babou Ceesay aims to provide aspiring Gambian filmmakers with the necessary support, guidance, and resources to help them succeed in the industry.

His extensive experience and connections in the movie industry make him a valuable mentor for those pursuing their dreams in filmmaking.

Stay tuned to watch this insightful interview on The Fatu Network!