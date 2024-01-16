Former US President Trump wins landslide victory in Iowa caucuses

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Musa Bassadi Jawara

- Advertisement -

Former President Donald Trump of the United States has secured a landslide victory in the Iowa Republican Caucuses Monday night. Mr Trump’s victory has cemented his front-runner status as the Republican nominee for the November 5, 2024, US presidential elections.

Mr Trump, despite his peccadilloes and legal troubles, his chances for returning to the White House, are very good. President Joe Biden’s age is a major impediment to his chances of securing a second term. Biden’s nonchalant approach in securing the US southern border made him vulnerable to Trump’s ferocious attacks and the issue is resonating with voters. Trump is a skilled demagogue and he’ll drive the illegal immigration issue to the front and center of the Fall campaign.

Biden made strategic blunders overseas: the war between Russia and Ukraine was a strategic failure and miscalculation despite Putin’s errs. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is a colossal failure by the Biden administration. Biden traveled to Tel Aviv within days of the commencement of hostilities and hugged Netanyahu in glaring daylight. This linked Biden to the genocidal military campaign Israel wages against Palestinians in Gaza. As a result, President Biden loses a key voting bloc with the US electorates.

All in all, given the above proviso and happenings, barring force majeure, Donald Trump will beat incumbent President Biden in the November US Presidential poll.