“Massively Invest in Senegal”: PM Sonko Woos Chinese Investors During Official Visit

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko arrived in Hangzhou, China, over the weekend to begin an official visit, accompanied by key ministers, including those responsible for Economy, Industry, and Communications.

Speaking at a Chinese-Senegalese business forum on Sunday, Sonko invited Chinese investors to “massively invest” in Senegal, assuring them that they would “feel at ease” in the West African nation.

The forum, organized by Senegal’s investment promotion agency in collaboration with its embassy in China, concluded with the signing of multiple partnership agreements between Chinese and Senegalese entities.

