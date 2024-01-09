Former GDC NAM Warns Against IGP Interference in Politics Undermining Police Integrity

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Omar Ceesay, a former lawmaker of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) from Niamina East, has raised concerns about the alleged interference of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in politics. He warns that such interference jeopardizes and undermines the integrity of the police force.

Ceesay’s remarks were prompted by a viral video featuring Ramou Sabally, a recent member of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), claiming that the IGP facilitated her meeting with President Barrow at the State House in Banjul.

Ceesay argues that it is inappropriate for the IGP’s office to assist political figures in meeting the president for political gain. He firmly believes that the IGP should refrain from engaging in political affairs or providing financial or material assistance to any political figure or party.

Emphasizing that such actions are unprofessional and unethical, Ceesay asserts that they undermine the integrity and reputation of the police institution. He calls on political parties and civil society organizations to strongly condemn this behavior.

Ceesay also suggests that recent political developments indicate that the IGP and others may have acted under pressure from higher authorities to intimidate and arrest Momodou Sabally, the former Campaign Manager for the opposition United Democratic Party.

“The IGP and Co. were under the influence of authorities at the highest order to intimidate, arrest, detain, and frustrate Sabally to join the NPP, considering the volume of information he had at his disposal to criticize the Barrow-NPP corrupt government,” he asserted.

The former GDC Niamina East Lawmaker alleges that the goal was to coerce Sabally into joining the NPP, as he possessed information that could criticize the Barrow-NPP government.

Ceesay concludes that the IGP and others are neglecting their responsibilities as law enforcement officers by actively participating in the political activities of the president and using the law as a weapon.

Hon. Ceesay predicts that all “fabricated cases” and charges against Sabally will likely be dropped now that he has joined the NPP, suggesting that this was the motive behind their actions.

“Technically, the IGP and Co. are undermining their very responsibility as law enforcement officers by actively and heavily partaking in the political activities of the president by weaponizing the laws,” he added.