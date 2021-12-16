Fish Scarcity: Fishermen Call for Government Support

- Advertisement -

By: Dauda Baldeh

Apart from its economic benefits, eating fish is also very important as it provides the body with minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium and potassium. In recent times this rich source of protein is in short supply in the local market.

In response to the fish scarcity, Gambian fishermen have called on authorities to provide them with the much-needed support to ensure they provide more fish for the local markets.

Assan Gaye is a Gambian fisherman residing in Bakau, he said that they as fishermen are committed to their fishing job but noted that they lack the necessary support from the government.

He used the opportunity to respond to allegations that other nationalities are the only ones involved in fishing, stating that Gambians are also fully involved in the trade but are not as capacitated as their Senegalese or Chinese counterparts

Assan called on the government to act and help the youth who are willing to work in the fishing industry by giving them the necessary support.

“I am very happy to see you coming here to ask me about the causes of fish scarcity in our markets. Since I left school, I started going with my father for fishing and I have no other job apart from fishing.

There was a time we had enough fish in our river. At that time, fishermen were not many but if you go to the market, you will buy the type of fish you want because we have it in [abundance] bulk. In previous years you can have big fish but now you cannot.

The Chinese vessels that are fishing in our river are affecting us,” he explained.

“We want the government to help us. I hear people saying the youths are not hard-working, but I doubt it. We don’t have the support that the Senegalese fishermen are given by their government. We have fishermen but we lack the support. Our parents have been here fishing and we have grown up fishing, so we have fishermen,” he said.

Sheikh Tijan Joof is a businessman who buys fish from the fishermen on a wholesale basis and sells it on retail at the market. He said the scarcity of fish has contributed to the high cost of fish price, adding that it has affected his daily income.

“The scarcity of fish has caused the increase of its price in the market. The people who need fish are more than the available amount. Now our river is experiencing overfishing. Before you can buy a full box of fish at D4,500, now they are selling it at D20,000 which is very expensive,” Sheikh Tijan Joof said.

Speaking about the causes of fish scarcity in the market Demba Faal another fish seller noted that the demand for fish is high while the supply is low. This he says is affecting the public.

He joined other fishermen to call on the government to come to their aid by providing them with adequate support

“We started engaging in fishing business in the 1980s then you could buy fish as low as ten dalasis (D10), to thirty dalasis (D30), but now it is very expensive. This is part of life but that is in the past, new developments have come. Some of our youths are determined while others are not. I believe this is part of the home training they are given. I don’t think fish will be that cheap but we hope and pray for Allah to continue blessing our river with fish,” he said.

The essential nutrients provided by eating fish keep our hearts and brain healthy. The American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least twice a week as part of a healthy diet.