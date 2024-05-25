Finance Leadership Forum gets new president

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Finance Leadership Forum (FLF), dedicated to aiding those passionate about finance and leadership, has chosen Mr. Salifu Bah, Finance Director at The Gambia Petroleum Commission, as its president for a three-year term.

This announcement, along with other new executive members, occurred during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 25, 2024.

At the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Ebrima Sawaneh presented the executive report for the outgoing committee, highlighting a year of progress.

The report detailed considerable advancements in the association’s activities and financial status over the past twelve months.

“As we present the 2023 Annual Report of the Finance Leadership Forum (FLF), we reflect on a year marked by significant achievements, impactful collaborations, and educational strides in the realm of finance and business.

“This report encapsulates our journey through the year, highlighting our commitment to enhancing the finance profession, fostering ethical leadership, and embracing digital innovation,” Sawaneh told the general members.

He stated that FLF has made significant progress in the last year, furthering its goal to support, educate, and connect finance professionals in The Gambia and elsewhere.

Following the approval of the activity and financial reports, the association’s new leadership was unveiled. Salifu Bah, the former PR and Membership Manager of the previous executive, was elected as the association’s new president.

Mr Bah currently holds the position of Director of Finance at The Gambia Petroleum Commission. He boasts a robust background in financial leadership, with expertise in financial analysis, corporate finance, taxation, budgeting, risk management, strategic planning, and leading teams effectively.

Following the announcement of FLP’s new leadership for the upcoming three years, Salifu praised the members for placing their trust in his leadership abilities to guide their endeavors.

He expressed his gratitude and lauded the efforts of the Ebrima Sawaneh-led executive for their excellent work in advancing the association from its inception to its current status.

Salifu pledged that his team is prepared to work diligently and will strive to fulfill and surpass the expectations of the members.

Here are the new executive members of FLP:

Salifu Bah—President

Fatou Jallow — Vice President

Mamadou Fatty — PR & Membership Manager

Pa Malick Bah —Learning & Development Manager

Abdoukarim Senghore — Treasurer

Madeline Sambou — Secretary General

The Managing Director of Trust Bank, Njilan Senghore, and the Finance Director of the Gambia Maritime Administration, Binta Ceesay, have been nominated to serve as special advisers on women’s affairs.

The Finance Leadership Forum is a professional association dedicated to supporting those interested in finance and leadership. It fosters member support through networking with collaborative peers and through learning and knowledge-sharing events.

Membership in the FLF is available to all who are interested in finance and leadership. The organization hosts both virtual and in-person events that provide insights into finance, business, and leadership.