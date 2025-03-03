FIFA and IFAB Announce Key Changes to Football Laws for 2025/26 Season

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

FIFA and The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have revealed some new changes to football’s Laws of the Game for the 2025/26 season, including changes to goalkeeper time limits and the introduction of Football Video Support.

Speaking about the success of Football Video Support, tested at the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women’s World Cups, FIFA Secretary General Mattias, said: “The technology was received very positively by coaches. This will be a great step to democratise technology and refereeing,” he said, adding that FIFA aims to make it more affordable for lower-tier leagues.

A major rule change involves goalkeepers holding the ball too long. IFAB amended Law 12.2, stating that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for over eight seconds, after a five-second visual countdown, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick instead of an indirect free kick.

Other updates include new guidelines for team captains (Law 3.10) to improve communication with referees and reduce dissent, along with refinements to dropped ball (Law 8.2) and ball-in-play (Law 9.2) procedures. Competitions may also allow referees to announce VAR decisions publicly.

These amendments, effective July 1, 2025, aim to enhance fairness, efficiency, and technology use in football.